The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 25, 2018 | Last Update : 04:20 AM IST

India, All India

12 Jats get life for 2010 dalit killings

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 25, 2018, 4:06 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2018, 4:06 am IST

It was only after the Supreme Court pulled up the Haryana police that the accused were booked after four months of the incident.

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Observing that instances of atrocities aga24p24inst Scheduled Castes have not abated even after 71 years of Independence, the Delhi high court on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment 12 members of dominant Jat community and 21 other convicts to varying jail terms in the 2010 Mirchpur dalit killing case of Haryana in which a 60-year-old man and his physically-challenged teenaged daughter were burnt alive.

A two-judge bench of Justices S. Muralidhar and I.S. Mehta in its judgment on Friday overturned the acquittal of 20 persons in the case while upholding the conviction of 13 accused by the trial court and enhanced the punishment of some of the convicts.

Following the caste violence in Hisar district, over 150 dalit families had fled the village and taken shelter at a temple in Delhi after their houses were torched.

In its 209-page judgement, the court said, “The incidents that took place in Mirchpur between April 19 and 21, 2010 serve as yet another grim reminder of  the complete absence of two things in Indian society as noted by Dr B.R. Ambedkar when he tabled the final draft of the Constitution of India before the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949. One was equality and the other fraternity.”

It was only after the Supreme Court pulled up the Haryana police that the accused were booked after four months of the incident. The apex court later transferred the case from Hisar to Delhi to ensure fair trial on the plea of families of victims.

Additional sessions judge Kamini Lau, who first asked the state government to appoint special public prosecutor to conduct the trial, later ordered  transfer of the accused to Tihar from a Hisar jail. A total of 98 accused were shifted. Out of 103, five were juveniles and one is out on bail.

With Friday’s  verdict, 12 out of 33 convicts are sentenced to life imprisonment for IPC offences, including murder and committing mischief by fire, and offences under the SC/ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act.

The high court verdict came on the appeal of 13 people challenging their conviction and sentence by a trial court in the case.  The victims and the police had also appealed in the high court seeking enhancement of punishment awarded to the convicts and acquittal.

Tags: scheduled castes, delhi high court, dalit killing case

MOST POPULAR

1

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

2

Indonesian man pays $10,000 to ex-wife... in coins

3

Helen’s Mungda recreated for Ajay, Sonakshi’s Total Dhamaal, Nora idolizes her

4

Android collecting 10 times more data than iOS: Study

5

Anaesthetist in Hong Kong killed his wife, daughter with gas-filled yoga ball

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham