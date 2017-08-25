UP floods: Adityanath grants Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of dead

The Chief Minister also observed the losses faced by farmers, whose crops were damaged in the deluge.

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to those, who lost their family members in the floods. He also disclosed details of rescue operations and measures being taken to restore calm after the calamity.

Adityanath said that 25 districts are affected due to the heavy rains and floods, and effective ministers have been appointed to monitor and quicken the rescue operations in each of these 25 districts.

He said that the government's first priority is to rescue flood victims and rush them to safety, provide food packets, fresh drinking water, enough food grains, and temporary accommodation, in addition to appropriate health care.

"The authorities shall also provide a compensation of Rs 4 lakh immediately to the accounts of those who lost their family members and a compensation of Rs 95,100 to those whose houses were destroyed. The families, whose temporary houses were destroyed, will be enlisted and provided a lodging each," he said.

The Chief Minister also observed the losses faced by farmers, whose crops were damaged in the deluge.

"We are contemplating on a plan to employ which can restore prosperity in the homes of these farmers," he said.

Roads and embankments also suffered great damage in the heavy rains.

"We will timely work on it (roads) and restore usual traffic, and complete timely work on damaged embankments; an effort shall be made for a permanent solution to the problem of floods," said Adityanath.

Adityanath has previously conducted aerial surveys and visited flood affected areas to assure victims of help and relief.