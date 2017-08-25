The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 25, 2017 | Last Update : 05:04 PM IST

India, All India

Priyanka Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital for dengue treatment

PTI
Published : Aug 25, 2017, 3:06 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2017, 3:35 pm IST

Hospital authorities said, Priyanka Gandhi had come down with a fever and was admitted to the hospital on August 23.

Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SRGH, said, 'She has been diagnosed with dengue fever and is recovering.' (Photo: PTI)
 Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SRGH, said, 'She has been diagnosed with dengue fever and is recovering.' (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi's daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SRGH) in New Delhi for treatment of dengue, a senior doctor said on Friday.

Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SRGH, said, "She has been diagnosed with dengue fever and is recovering."

Hospital authorities said she had come down with a fever and was admitted to the hospital on August 23 under the care of Dr Arup Basu, senior consultant, department of chest medicines.

Later dengue was confirmed, they said.

Tags: sonia gandhi, priyanka gandhi, dengue fever, sir ganga ram hospital
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone will carry a price tag of $999: report

2

Scientists to use human urine for making plastic parts in space

3

Android 8.0: These HTC phones will eat the Oreo. Is yours on the list?

4

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz movie review: Nawazuddin will win your heart, plot might not

5

Google Pixel 2 tipped for an October 5 launch

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham