Priyanka Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital for dengue treatment

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi's daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SRGH) in New Delhi for treatment of dengue, a senior doctor said on Friday.

Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SRGH, said, "She has been diagnosed with dengue fever and is recovering."

Hospital authorities said she had come down with a fever and was admitted to the hospital on August 23 under the care of Dr Arup Basu, senior consultant, department of chest medicines.

Later dengue was confirmed, they said.