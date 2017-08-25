The Asian Age | News

Arun Jaitley appointed BJP in-charge for Gujarat polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 25, 2017, 12:57 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2017, 12:57 am IST

The Gujarat assembly ends on January 22, 2018 while the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 7, 2018.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday appointed Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in-charge of the Gujarat assembly elections while HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has been given responsibility of Karnataka elections. 

Union minister for social justice Thavarchand Gehlot has been appointed the election incharge of Himachal Pradesh. While both Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh are currently under Congress rule, the BJP has been ruling Gujarat since 1998.

Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are likely to take place later this year while in Karnataka, elections  are likely to be held in early 2018. 

Mr Jaitley also represents Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha and would be assisted by Union minister for Panchayati Raj, Narendra Singh Tomar, corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman, minister of state (Independent charge), PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh and MoS, information technology, P. P. Choudhary. 

Union power minister Piyush Goyal with assist Mr Javadekar. The term of the Gujarat assembly comes to an end on January 22, 2018 while the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 7, 2018. Karnataka's current assembly term ends on May 28, 2018. 

