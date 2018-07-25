The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 25, 2018 | Last Update : 01:56 AM IST

India, All India

Rafale Deal: Congress privilege notice against PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 25, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 1:29 am IST

A breach of privilege notice is given by an MP against a House member accused of withholding or distorting facts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman of misleading Lok Sabha on the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, the Congress on Tuesday submitted breach of privilege notices against the two.

In the letter sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Mr Modi misled the House by claiming that the Rafale deal was transparent and the defence minister had withheld facts during the non-confidence motion debate on July 20.

Mr Kharge claimed that not disclosing price details of the Rafale deal was never in the confidentiality agreement signed in 2008 between India and France.

“The Prime Minister had asserted that the demand for revealing the purchase price of Rafale jet fighter was against the interest of the nation… He had further claimed the acquisition of Rafale jets is fully transparent whereas the defence minister… refused to reveal the price citing a confidentiality agreement between the two countries, India and France in 2008,” he said.  

Ms Sitharaman had “knowingly and intentionally misled Parliament by withholding information that the government is obliged to reveal to Parliament”, he added.

“The Prime Minister has, along with the defence minister, deliberately misled the House, it is, therefore, requested that this notice of breach of privilege be accepted and referred to the privilege committee for further proceedings,” the notice against the Prime Minister said.

Besides Mr Kharge, Congress leaders M. Veerappa Moily, K.V. Thomas, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Rajiv Satav also moved identical privilege notices against Mr Modi and Ms Sitharaman.

The Congress claims that the price of 36 Rafale jets, as per an international bid in 2012 during the UPA government, came to Rs 18,940 crore. However, the Modi government purchased the same number of aircraft for Rs 60,145 crore, paying an “extra amount” of Rs 41,000 crore  from public money.

The Congress also accuses the Prime Minister of favouring “one industrialist” in the Rafale deal.

The Congress MPs’ privilege notices appear to be a retaliatory action against the ruling BJP whose four MPs — Nishikant Dubey, Anurag Thakur, Dushyant Singh and Prahlad Joshi — submitted privilege notices on Monday against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of “misleading” Parliament by making “false” allegations against Mr Modi and Ms Sitharaman during the July 20 debate.

On Tuesday, Mr Gandhi took a fresh pot shot at the Rafale deal and tweeted, “Since 2014, India has had four revolving Raksha Mantris. Now we know why. It gave the PM space to personally re-negotiate Rafale with the French… India has had 4 ‘Rafale Mantris’. But none of them knows what really transpired in France. Except the PM.”

Quoting the Indo-French inter-governmental agreement (IGA) on purchase of Rafale jets, the Congress notice said, “…protection of the classified information and materials exchanged under the IGA shall be governed by the provision of Security Agreement signed on January 25, 2008”.

The 2008 confidentiality agreement is restricted only to classified information that is related to security and weapon specifications and does not refer to the price for purchase or acquisition, the notice said.

The IGA is not specific to Rafale jet deal and does not prohibit the disclosure of purchase price to Parliament, it added.

Meanwhile, Union minister Arun Jaitley accused the Congress of  “manufacturing fake Rafale controversy” and redefining secularism to win the minority votes.

In a social media post, Mr Jaitley said, “Its (Congress) strategy is one of distortion. If you have no issue, manufacture one. Hence, the Rafale’s fake controversy.” Mr Jaitley said the Rafale issue has failed to cut ice as the fighter jet deal was a government-to-government agreement with no involvement of a private player.

France has also said that the security agreement it concluded with India in 2008 legally binds the two countries to protect the classified information relating to operational capabilities of defence equipment, he added.

Tags: rafale deal, prime minister narendra modi, nirmala sitharaman, rafale fighter aircraft deal, mallikarjun kharge, congress

MOST POPULAR

1

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

2

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

3

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

4

Hindus-Muslims join hands to clean up post Bahuda Yatra in Odisha

5

End of world: Longest Blood Moon of century to spark apocalypse next week

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham