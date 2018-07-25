The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 25, 2018 | Last Update : 11:10 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi: 75-yr-old woman, grandson killed as car gets crushed between buses

PTI
Published : Jul 25, 2018, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 10:18 am IST

The impact of the accident was such that the car was completely mangled and the doors were jammed.

The deceased were later identified as Lilavati (75) and her grandson Amit Garg (30), who was driving the car. (Representational Image)
 The deceased were later identified as Lilavati (75) and her grandson Amit Garg (30), who was driving the car. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A car was sandwiched between two buses leading to the death of its two occupants in north-east Delhi's Nand Nagri Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

A hatchback car was crushed between a cluster bus that rammed into it from behind and a DTC bus which was moving ahead of it, they added.

The accident occurred around 11:30 am near the District Magistrate's office, the police said.

The impact of the accident was such that the car was completely mangled and the doors were jammed.

With the help of the locals, the police tried to pull the injured out of the car. It took them approximately 20-25 minutes to take the injured out of the car. The doors and windows of the car were broken using wooden blocks, the police said.

The driver was found lying in the lap of the elderly woman who was injured in the accident as seen in a video that went viral.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, the police said.

The deceased were later identified as Lilavati (75) and her grandson Amit Garg (30), who was driving the car.

The deceased were residents of AGCR enclave in Karkardooma and owned a garment shop in Shahdara's Gandhi Nagar market, the officer said.

According to the police, the driver of the cluster bus fled the spot soon after the accident. However, the driver of the DTC has been detained.

The police said that passengers on board the two buses were safe. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

A case has been registered, they said.

Tags: accident, delhi, woman dead, delhi accident, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

2

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

3

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

4

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

5

Hindus-Muslims join hands to clean up post Bahuda Yatra in Odisha

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham