The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 25, 2018 | Last Update : 04:24 PM IST

India, All India

CBI writes to Antigua for Mehul Choksi's whereabouts as chase intensifies

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 25, 2018, 2:30 pm IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 2:30 pm IST

Indian investigators suspect Choksi may have bought the citizenship of Antigua.

India had cancelled passports of both Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi in February, after investigators uncovered a huge loan fraud at the Punjab National Bank. (Photo: File)
  India had cancelled passports of both Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi in February, after investigators uncovered a huge loan fraud at the Punjab National Bank. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Two days after India was informed by the US about fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi's move to Antigua, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wrote to Antigua authorities seeking more details about Choksi’s whereabouts. 

The Ministry of External Affairs was informed that Gitanjali Gems owner Choksi, wanted for a Rs 13,500 crore bank fraud along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is not in the US anymore. 

Antigua is among the many tax havens in the Caribbean and has no extradition treaty with India, which makes it harder to chase the 59-year-old runaway diamond businessman.

Indian investigators suspect Choksi may have bought the citizenship of Antigua. According to reports, the businessman would need to pay about Rs 1.3 to 1.7 crore and receive a passport from the country and with that passport, Choksi can travel freely.

Read: Mehul Choksi moves to Antigua, gets local passport: Officials

India had cancelled passports of both Choksi and Nirav Modi in February, after investigators uncovered a huge loan fraud at the Punjab National Bank. 

There is an Interpol Red Corner Notice - close to an international warrant - against Nirav Modi but the CBI's request for one against Choksi is still in process.

The Enforcement Directorate, in June, told a Mumbai court that both should be declared "fugitive economic offenders" and their assets worth Rs 3,500 crore, spread across India, UK and United Arab Emirates, confiscated.

Mehul Choksi has refused to return to India, saying he fears "mob-lynching".

"There have been various cases of mob lynching in India... Even the applicant faces a similar threat as there are several persons who have grievances and anger against him (Mehul Choksi)," he said in his application.

Read: Mehul Choksi seeks cancellation of NBWs, cites fear of mob lynching

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are accused of swindling the state-run Punjab National Bank worth Rs 13,400 crore.

Tags: mehul choksi, cbi, cbi writes to antigua, pnb scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

2

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

3

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

4

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

5

Hindus-Muslims join hands to clean up post Bahuda Yatra in Odisha

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham