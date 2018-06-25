Violence and cruelty cannot solve problems, says Modi

Modi observed that the history of India’s struggle for independence was very long, vast and filled with countless sacrifices.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio address, said on Sunday that “violence and cruelty can’t solve any problem”. He said the everlasting message left by incidents such as the Jallianwala Bagh massacre is that “cruelty and violence can’t solve any problem”, and noted that “peace and non-violence always win”. Referring to the Amritsar massacre, whose 100th anniversary will be marked next year, Mr Modi said people must remember the message it has imparted. Hundreds of innocent people were killed and injured when British soldiers fired on them at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919.

Mr Modi observed that the history of India’s struggle for independence was very long, vast and filled with countless sacrifices. He said: “In the year 2019, 100 years of the horrific incident of Jallianwala Bagh will come to a full circle; it was an incident that embarrassed the entire humanity.” He added: “Who can forget that dark day of April 13, 1919, when abusing all limits of power, crossing all boun-daries of cruelty; the gui-ltless, unarmed and innocent people were fired upon. How can we reme-mber the completion of 100 years of this horrific event is something we can all give a thought to.”

The PM also spoke also spoke about the 550th “Prakash Parv” (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev that will be celebrated in 2019 and his proposed visit to Maghar on June 28, where Sant Kabir Das hailed from. Mr Modi also hailed Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, saying the most important thing for the leader was the integrity and unity of India. “...And for this, at the young age of 52, he also sacrificed his life ... Let us forever remember Mookerjee’s message of unity imbued with the spirit of goodwill and brotherhood and remain proactive with all our might for the progress of India.”