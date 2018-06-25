The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 25, 2018 | Last Update : 05:51 PM IST

India, All India

Jaitley likens Indira Gandhi to Hitler on 43rd anniversary of Emergency

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 25, 2018, 4:29 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2018, 4:28 pm IST

Union Minister Arun Jaitley said, 'Both Hitler and Indira Gandhi never abrogated the Constitution'.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley is writing posts on Facebook on the anniversary of the Emergency under a three-part series titled 'The Emergency revisited'. (Photo: File/PTI)
  Union Minister Arun Jaitley is writing posts on Facebook on the anniversary of the Emergency under a three-part series titled 'The Emergency revisited'. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: Slamming the Congress party on the 43rd anniversary of Emergency, imposed in the year 1975, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday accused former prime minister Indira Gandhi of transforming democracy into dictatorship, further likening her to Hitler. The Union Minister further said that her actions echoed Hitler's “Reichstag” episode.

Drawing a comparison between Indira Gandhi and Hitler, the Union Minister said the two leaders never abrogated the Constitution.

Highlighting the political situation of that time, Jaitley said an atmosphere of fear and terror prevailed in the country with all political activity coming to a halt.

The Union Minister also discussed how the press was subdued during the emergency and Congress pushed the idea of single-party democracy through its paper, National Herald.

The BJP leader also recalled the famous “Indira is India and India is Indira” quote by the then Congress president Devakanta Barua. Jaitley remembered Jayaprakash Narayan telling Indira Gandhi in a letter, "Do not equate yourself with the nation. India is immortal, you are not”.

Jaitley, who is writing posts on Facebook on the anniversary of the Emergency under a three-part series titled 'The Emergency revisited', also said the lesson from Emergency is, "If you curb free speech and allow only propaganda, you become the first victim of propaganda because you start believing that your own propaganda is the truth and the full truth."

The senior minister has drawn parallels between the German dictator Hitler and Indira Gandhi in the past too.

On Sunday, in the first part of his series, Jaitley had recalled how more than four decades ago the government led by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed ‘phoney Emergency on account of proclaimed policy that Indira Gandhi was indispensable to India and all contrarian voices had to be crushed.’

 

Tags: arun jaitley, indira gandhi, 1975 emergency, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

2

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

3

Watch: Akshay will tug at your patriotic heartstrings with gripping Gold trailer

4

Yes or no? Priyanka’s mom reacts after meeting actress’ rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

5

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham