Delhi records 13,418 covid cases, CM Kejriwal says situation still under control

Delhi government directed private hospitals with a capacity of 50 beds to reserve 20% of their total bed strength for coronavirus patients

Ready to deal with situation if there is spike in cases of novel coronavirus, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said if there is a spike in cases of the novel coronavirus in the national capital, his government is ready to deal with the situation.

Kejriwal, however, said the situation is still under control in Delhi, even after several relaxations were given in the fourth phase of COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Addressing an online media briefing, he said that around 3,500 COVID-19 cases were reported since the fourth-phase of the lockdown began.

The centre imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and it entered its fourth phase on May 18.

"Government and private hospitals in Delhi have 4,500 beds for COVID-19 patients and out of these, only 2,000 are occupied," Kejriwal said.

He said 2,000 new beds will be available in private hospitals from Monday for novel coronavirus patients.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday had said the Delhi government has directed private hospitals and nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more to reserve 20 percent of their total bed strength for coronavirus patients.

The chief minister said 3,314 coronavirus patients are getting treatment at their house while 2,000 are admitted at hospitals.

"Delhi has recorded 13,418 cases so far and out of these, around 6,540 have recovered," he said.