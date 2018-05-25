The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 25, 2018 | Last Update : 02:48 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina inaugurate Bangladesh Bhavan

ANI
Published : May 25, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2018, 1:08 pm IST

Inauguration of Bangladesh Bhavan inside Vishwa Bharti University complex took place in presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

As per reports, both Prime Ministers will hold a bilateral meeting. (Photo: ANI)
 As per reports, both Prime Ministers will hold a bilateral meeting. (Photo: ANI)

Santiniketan (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Bangladesh Bhavan here on Friday to symbolically highlight the warm bilateral cultural ties between the two countries.

The inauguration of Bangladesh Bhavan inside the Vishwa Bharti University complex took place in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Bangladesh Bhavan features a museum that showcases renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore's association with that country, the Liberation War of Bangladesh and Indo-Bangla relations.

Also Read: PM not to confer ‘Desikottam’ due to paucity of time

It has been built at a cost of Rs. 25 crores, which was provided by the Bangladesh government. A fund of Rs. 10 crores would be given to help maintain the museum premises.

Reportedly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed between Vishwa Bharati University and the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of the Bangladesh education ministry.

Prime Minister Hasina, who is on a two-day visit to India, on the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, was received by Banerjee.

As per reports, both Prime Ministers will hold a bilateral meeting.

Prime Minister Hasina will return to Bangladesh on Saturday night.

Tags: pm sheikh hasina, prime minister narendra modi., chief minister mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s how music affects your order at restaurants

2

Excited much? Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju trailer to be unveiled in 5 days

3

Flavours of Hyderabad

4

Has the elusive Bigfoot been finally found?

5

Pune-based tea sellers attracting people with unique 'tandoori chai'

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham