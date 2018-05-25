PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina inaugurate Bangladesh Bhavan

Inauguration of Bangladesh Bhavan inside Vishwa Bharti University complex took place in presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Santiniketan (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Bangladesh Bhavan here on Friday to symbolically highlight the warm bilateral cultural ties between the two countries.

The inauguration of Bangladesh Bhavan inside the Vishwa Bharti University complex took place in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Bangladesh Bhavan features a museum that showcases renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore's association with that country, the Liberation War of Bangladesh and Indo-Bangla relations.

It has been built at a cost of Rs. 25 crores, which was provided by the Bangladesh government. A fund of Rs. 10 crores would be given to help maintain the museum premises.

Reportedly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed between Vishwa Bharati University and the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of the Bangladesh education ministry.

Prime Minister Hasina, who is on a two-day visit to India, on the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, was received by Banerjee.

As per reports, both Prime Ministers will hold a bilateral meeting.

Prime Minister Hasina will return to Bangladesh on Saturday night.