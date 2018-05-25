CBSE class 12 results to be declared tomorrow

CBSE board results will be released on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be available on the search page of Google at google.com. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: CBSE Class 12 examinations results will be declared tomorrow, May 26. The announcement was made on Twitter by Anil Swarup, secretary, Education Ministry.

CBSE Class 12 results for Academic Session 2017-18 to be declared on 26th of May. — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 25, 2018

This year, the results of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 will be available on the search page of Google at google.com.

The search engine giant has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make finding results and other exam-related information easier and more reliable on search.

Instead of going to the official result hosting websites, students can now check their result directly on the search page using keywords like 'CBSE results', 'CBSE class 10 results', 'CBSE class 12 results'.

The CBSE Class 12 examinations were scheduled to end on April 13; however, it was extended up to April 27 because of Bharat Bandh and exam cancellation due to paper leak reported in various part of the country.

CBSE Class 12 economics paper was re-scheduled to April 25 after the paper leak.

11,86,306 students had registered for Class 12 which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.