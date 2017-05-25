The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 25, 2017

India, All India

UP horror: 6 men loot family at Jewar-Bulandshahr highway, rape women

ANI
Published : May 25, 2017, 11:20 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2017, 12:00 pm IST

According to primary information, the criminals held the family hostage and allegedly molested and raped the women.

The criminals also shot a person dead after he raised objection against the crime. (Representational Image)
 The criminals also shot a person dead after he raised objection against the crime. (Representational Image)

Greater Noida: Six criminals looted a family at the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida region on Wednesday night.

According to primary information, the criminals held the family (four men and four women) hostage and allegedly molested the women.

They also shot a person dead after he raised objection against the crime.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and lodged an FIR against the accused.

In a similar incident, at the National Highway passing through Bulandshahr, a car was stopped by the criminals following which they dragged a 13-year-old girl and her mother out and raped them in a nearby field.

The girl, along with her family, was going to a funeral late on July 29, when armed men stopped their car, tied and beat up the men and gang-raped the girl and her 35-year-old mother for almost three hours.

