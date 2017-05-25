PM Modi on four nation tour from May 29

Modi will first visit Germany, followed by Spain, Russia and finally France, which he had visited as the PM two years ago.

New Delhi: In addition to Germany, Spain and Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit France on his forthcoming six-day visit abroad to Europe starting May 29. He will hold talks with new French President Emmanuel Macron. He will first visit Germany, followed by Spain, Russia and finally France, which he had visited as the PM two years ago.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “The Prime Minister will visit Germany, Spain, Russia and France from May 29-June 3. On May 29, German chancellor Angela Merkel will host the PM at her Meseberg Country Retreat, where the two leaders would discuss issues of mutual interest. They would hold the 4th India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations on May 30.