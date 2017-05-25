The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 25, 2017 | Last Update : 04:26 AM IST

India, All India

Indian Air Force denies Pak violated airspace

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 25, 2017, 3:47 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2017, 3:47 am IST

Amid plummeting Indo-Pak bilateral ties, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has made all its forward operating bases “operational”.

Representational image (Photo: AP)
 Representational image (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has denied news reports that Pakistani fighter jets had entered Indian airspace on Wednesday near the Siachen Glacier.

“There has been no violation of Indian airspace,” said IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Anupam Bannerjee.

Amid plummeting Indo-Pak bilateral ties, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has made all its forward operating bases “operational”.

The reports of air space violation possibly emanated from reports in Pakistani media that said that the PAF flew fighter jets on Wednesday near the Siachen Glacier.

The developments coincided with a visit by PAF’s Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman to Skardu to take part in PAF exercises. In Skardu, the PAF Chief, reviewing its exercises and operational preparedness, said that his forces would respond to any aggression by the “enemy” in a manner that their “future generations would also remember”. 

Tags: indian air force, siachen glacier, pakistan air force
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra: Acid attack survivor finds love through wrong number

2

US mom who attended every class with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

3

Pandya Brothers: Keeping the checks and balances in place for Mumbai Indians

4

Pulkit Samrat accuses popular production company of fraudulence on Twitter

5

Sonu Nigam quits Twitter in support of Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Paresh Rawal

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham