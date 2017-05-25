Indian Air Force denies Pak violated airspace

Amid plummeting Indo-Pak bilateral ties, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has made all its forward operating bases “operational”.

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has denied news reports that Pakistani fighter jets had entered Indian airspace on Wednesday near the Siachen Glacier.

“There has been no violation of Indian airspace,” said IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Anupam Bannerjee.

Amid plummeting Indo-Pak bilateral ties, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has made all its forward operating bases “operational”.

The reports of air space violation possibly emanated from reports in Pakistani media that said that the PAF flew fighter jets on Wednesday near the Siachen Glacier.

The developments coincided with a visit by PAF’s Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman to Skardu to take part in PAF exercises. In Skardu, the PAF Chief, reviewing its exercises and operational preparedness, said that his forces would respond to any aggression by the “enemy” in a manner that their “future generations would also remember”.