

BJP trying to defame us: Mayawati denies links with Saharanpur clashes

ANI
Published : May 25, 2017, 7:13 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2017, 7:14 pm IST

The BSP chief added that she would recommend her party leaders to be wary of the BJP and Bhim Army.

 BSP Supremo Mayawati. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Following the worrisome Saharanpur clashes, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday has denied any connection with the unfortunate incident, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to "defame" them in order to "cover up their own misdeeds."

"There is no truth in the allegations that our party has a connection with the Saharanpur incident. My brother and senior leaders of the BSP have no connection with the Bhim Army. Our party condemns the clash and the allegations that are being put forward," Mayawati said while addressing media here.

She further said that if the BSP had any involvement in the incident, then why this wasn't told in the media before her visit to Saharanpur.

"The Uttar Pradesh BJP government, in order to cover up their own misdeeds, has made such false allegations on our party which is a shameful act. We feel that 'Bhim Army' is a product of BJP to defame our party and through this corrupt organization the saffron party is trying to destroy the harmonious environment which was created by our party in the state," she asserted.

The BSP chief added that she would recommend her party leaders to be wary of the BJP and Bhim Army.

"I appeal to the people of Uttar Pradesh, belonging to all religions and castes, to live harmoniously with each other," she concluded.

The clashes broke out on Tuesday after BSP supremo Mayawati's visit to Saharanpur, whereinone person was killed and several others were injured.

In the wake of the incident, District Magistrate Nagendra Parsad Singh was sacked over his inability to control the fresh bout of violence in the area.

The State Government also announced to give compensation of Rs. 15 lakh to relatives of the person, who was killed during this incident.

While in other incident of violence, one person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured on May 5 in clashes between Dalits and Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking cognizance of the incidents of violence in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned it while saying that "strict action will be taken against the culprits."

Tags: mayawati, bhim army, bjp govt, saharanpur clashes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

