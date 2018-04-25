The Asian Age | News

Victory sure in K'taka, will pave way for Cong in 2019 LS polls: Siddaramaiah

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Apr 25, 2018, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2018, 3:37 pm IST

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP decided to field Ballari MP B Sriramulu against Siddaramaiah at Badami constituency.

Siddaramaiah expressed his faith in the voters and said that he was least bothered as to who will contest against him. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: Amid conflicting reports about his victory prospects, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence in his party ahead of the May 12 Karnataka elections, stating that the Congress party is a "game-changer".

"Not me, our programs are the game-changer, I am just a symbolic head of the Govt. People are happy with us, we have fulfilled promises," the chief minister said.

Victory in Karnataka will be a stepping stone for Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Dismissing BJP's strategies to win the Karnataka polls as useless, Siddaramaiah said, "Amit Shah is not at all a good strategist, what strategy has he got in Karnataka? Except for communal clashes nothing else."

Lauding Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah said the campaigning by the leader in the state has had a big impact on the youth. 

On being asked about a possible hung assembly after the polls, the CM said he was sure that such a situation will not not arise.

"Therefore this question doesn't arise at all. I will 100 per cent win in both Badami and Chamundeshwari. I don't have any strong opponent in these two places," he said.

On the possibility of coalition against BJP, Siddaramaiah said, "I wish all secular minded parties come together and defeat these communal forces".

The Chief Minister also dismissed the allegation that Janata Dal (Secular) elements were more powerful in the Congress.

"Deve Gowda had expelled me from the party (JDS).How come I will have any relationship with him? I'm 100 per cent Congressman, my friends are also Congressmen.They are committed to social justice and secularism," he asserted.

Earlier in April, Siddaramaiah had said that he would win the coming Assembly election in Chamundeshwari in spite of state JD(S) president HD Kumaraswamy and BJP state president  BS Yeddyurappa reportedly coming together to defeat him. 

The Chief Minister who had won the 2013 Assembly polls from Varuna in Mysuru, has shifted to Chamundeshwari this time vacating Varuna for his son and poll debutant Dr Yatindra.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP decided to field Ballari MP B Sriramulu against Siddaramaiah at Badami constituency in North Karnataka for the Assembly elections.

Also Read: Big fight for Siddaramaiah in ‘backup’ Badami as BJP fields B Sriramulu

The development came after Siddaramaiah announced that he will be contesting from a second seat in Badami, along with Chamundeshwari, from where has won five times since 1983.

It was reportedly said that Siddaramaiah, who is going to face a tough battle in Chamundeshwari, had asked the Congress for a safe seat as a 'backup'.

But with the BJP fielding Sriramulu from there, the Chief Minister has been forced into another high-stakes battle.

However, Siddaramaiah expressed his faith in the voters and said that he was least bothered as to who will contest against him.

