The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 | Last Update : 05:22 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: Senior politician Ghulam Nabi Patel shot dead by terrorists

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Apr 25, 2018, 4:45 pm IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2018, 4:45 pm IST

Gunmen believed to be separatist militants shot Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Patel at main square of Rajpora.

Two of Ghulam Nabi Patel's Personal Security Officers were also injured in the shootout.(Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Two of Ghulam Nabi Patel's Personal Security Officers were also injured in the shootout.(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: A senior Congress leader was killed by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The police said that gunmen believed to be separatist militants shot Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Patel at the main square of Rajpora, a Pulwama suburb. Two of his Personal Security Officers (PSOs) were also injured in the shootout.

Patel succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital, the police said and added that his PSOs Imtiyaz Ahmed Zargar and Bilal Ahmed Mir have been admitted to hospital.

Witnesses said that Patel, a resident of Pulwama’s Dangarpora, Shadimarg village, was travelling in a SUV which was fired upon at Rajpora chowk, leaving him and his two PSOs injured. They were rushed to hospital but Patel succumbed to his injuries on way. 

No militant outfit has, so far, admitted responsibility to killing the leader.

Tags: ghulam nabi patel, ghulam nabi patel shot dead, congress, pdp
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

2

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

3

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

4

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

5

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMLife

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham