J&K: Senior politician Ghulam Nabi Patel shot dead by terrorists

Gunmen believed to be separatist militants shot Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Patel at main square of Rajpora.

Two of Ghulam Nabi Patel's Personal Security Officers were also injured in the shootout.(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: A senior Congress leader was killed by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The police said that gunmen believed to be separatist militants shot Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Patel at the main square of Rajpora, a Pulwama suburb. Two of his Personal Security Officers (PSOs) were also injured in the shootout.

Patel succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital, the police said and added that his PSOs Imtiyaz Ahmed Zargar and Bilal Ahmed Mir have been admitted to hospital.

Witnesses said that Patel, a resident of Pulwama’s Dangarpora, Shadimarg village, was travelling in a SUV which was fired upon at Rajpora chowk, leaving him and his two PSOs injured. They were rushed to hospital but Patel succumbed to his injuries on way.

No militant outfit has, so far, admitted responsibility to killing the leader.