The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 | Last Update : 07:04 PM IST

India, All India

CBI cracks 9-month-old Kotkhai rape, 25-yr-old held post-DNA test

PTI
Published : Apr 25, 2018, 5:19 pm IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2018, 5:44 pm IST

The suspect is a Himachal Pradesh resident but was from a different area and was in hiding after crime, CBI officials said.

The virtually blind rape and murder case of the girl had become a political rallying point in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh when the body of the girl was found in the forests of Kotkhai area in July 2017. (Photo: File)
 The virtually blind rape and murder case of the girl had become a political rallying point in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh when the body of the girl was found in the forests of Kotkhai area in July 2017. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI has cracked the nine-month old rape and murder case of a teenaged girl in Kotkhai area of Shimla, arresting a 25-year old Himachal resident whose DNA sample matched with the genetic material found at the crime scene, officials said in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The virtually blind rape and murder case of the girl had become a political rallying point in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh when the body of the girl was found in the forests of Kotkhai area in July 2017.

The local police had arrested some suspects but the CBI probe exonerated them as they had come clean during lie detector tests.

The probe agency has now arrested one Anil Kumar whose DNA sample showed 100 per cent match with the genetic material recovered from the body of the victim and the crime scene, they said.

The suspect is a Himachal Pradesh resident but was from a different area and was in hiding after the crime, they said.

A 16-year-old girl had gone missing while returning from school on July 4, 2017 from Haliala forest in Kotkhai area of Shimla district. Her naked body was found in the forest on July 6 and the postmortem report confirmed rape.

Tags: crime, cbi, rape case, crime against women, kotkhai rape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

2

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

3

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

4

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

5

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham