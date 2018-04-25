The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 | Last Update : 03:51 PM IST

India, All India

'Threatened' to forge Asaram's victim's age, reveals UP school principal

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 25, 2018, 3:27 pm IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2018, 3:44 pm IST

77-year-old Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment in the rape of a minor schoolgirl in 2013.

Apart from the witnesses, the Uttar Pradesh school principal was also threatened to prove that the girl was 18 years old. (Photo: File)
 Apart from the witnesses, the Uttar Pradesh school principal was also threatened to prove that the girl was 18 years old. (Photo: File)

Jodhpur: Threats and attacks were not just extended to the witnesses of the Asaram rape case, revealed the victim's school principal, who said that he was also threatened mentally and physically and pressured to prove that the girl was 18 years old.

In a historic verdict, the Jodhpur Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Court on Wednesday held guilty Asaram Bapu and two others in the rape of a 16-year-old girl at his ashram in 2013.

77-year-old Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment while the other two accused were awarded a 20-year jail term each by the court.

Speaking to NDTV, the Uttar Pradesh school principal said that he was under constant pressure to fudge the girl's date of birth in school records.

"I was pressured, threatened... have suffered mentally and physically... I received threatening letters. I was to mention the date of birth as in the records, they wanted it to be manipulated," the principal said. 

The verdict was pronounced by Judge Madhusudan Sharma inside the Jodhpur Jail due to security reasons.

Also Read: Asaram rape case verdict: Self-styled godman sentenced to life in prison

In the case registered in Rajasthan, a 16-year-old girl from Shahajahanpur of Uttar Pradesh had accused Asaram of raping her at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013. The girl was brought to the ashram by her parents.

During these five long years, a number of key witnesses in the case were attacked or went missing. In 2014, Asaram's personal aide was shot dead, while another associate was killed in 2015 in Muzaffarnagar. In the same year, two more witnesses were attacked by unidentified individuals, while another witness went missing from Lucknow.

While the self-styled godman has filed a number of bail petitions, a total of 12 applications were rejected by the trial court, the Rajasthan High Court, and the Supreme Court.

Tags: asaram bapu, minor rape case, asaram rape case verdict, asaram rape case
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

2

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

3

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

4

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

5

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham