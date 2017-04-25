The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017

India, All India

Yogi Adityanath talks of Krishna’s cashless help to Sudama

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 25, 2017, 12:51 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2017, 3:33 am IST

Drawing inspiration from mythology, CM says 1st moneyless deal was 5,000 years ago.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar introducing mobile apps at a Rashtriya Panchayati Raj Diwas programme in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar introducing mobile apps at a Rashtriya Panchayati Raj Diwas programme in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that the first cashless transaction took place about 5,000 years ago between lord Krishna and his friend Sudama while stressing that this was the only way to check corruption.

Speaking at a function to mark National Panchayat Day, the chief minister said that when Sudama, a poor man, went to meet lord Krishna, the latter did not give him any gift. Disheartened, Sudama returned home and was surprised to see that his dilapidated hut had been replaced by a grand house and his family was dressed in better clothes.

“That was the first cashless transaction by lord Krishna and people must accept this in order to check corruption,” he said, urging the panchayats to take to cashless payments. He said that this would check corruption at the lowest level and allow more funds for rural development.

This, incidentally, is the second time Mr Adityanath has linked mythology to present day issue. Last week, he had compared the plight of Draupadi in Mahabharata to that of triple talaq.

The CM also said that his government would first provide 18-hour electric supply to villages that check power theft. “There is going to be an end to VIP culture and all villages and district will get equal treatment when it comes to sharing of resources. The PM has already done away with red beacon lights on VIP cars and we have followed in his footsteps,” he said.

Promising to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of developing India, he said that development of Uttar Pradesh was crucial since it was the largest state.

The chief minister also underlined the need for cleanliness and said that he planned to stop open defecation completely by the end of 2018. He asked all panchayat representatives present at the function to work for this in their areas, saying this would be the best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The chief minister said that this will help maintain hygienic conditions and check the spread of diseases.

“The village panchayat should utilise the funds given by the Centre to the maximum. The Prime Minister’s focus is on the development of village and the 59,000 village panchayat should join him in his effort,” he added.

