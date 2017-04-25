The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017

India, All India

Rescue Indian woman facing harassment in Saudi, Sushma tells Indian embassy

PTI
Published : Apr 25, 2017, 9:50 am IST
Swaraj's direction to the Indian embassy came after a media report said the woman was deceived by her agents and now physically harassed.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo; PTI)
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday asked the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia to rescue and repatriate a woman from Hyderabad who has been allegedly facing mental and physical harassment by her sponsor there.

Swaraj's direction to the Indian embassy officials in Riyadh came after a media report said the woman was deceived by her agents and was now physically harassed by her sponsor.

In a series tweets, she said, "I have asked Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia to rescue and repatriate her to India at the earliest. I have asked @ProtectorGenGOI to proceed against the agent who sent her to Saudi Arabia." 

