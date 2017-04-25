AIMPLB to move Supreme Court if govt talks of Sharia

The AIMPLB has also decided to use social media to interact with community members and dispel doubts about Sharia.

Lucknow: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) warned the government against meddling with the Sharia law, saying that it would move the Supreme Court if there was any interference.

Talking to reporters in Kanpur, AIMPLB president Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadvi said that Muslims would not tolerate the interference of the government in their personal religious laws.

The Board has already constituted a team of lawyers that is studying the various aspects of triple talaq. “In Islam, marriage is a contract between the girl and the boy and if differences develop between the two, separation through talaq talaq is an option. The Holy Quran allows marriage after talaq and there are no curbs on this,” he explained.

The Maulana said that the AIMPLB had already issued a code of conduct on the triple talaq issue and had even called for a social boycott of those who violate the code of conduct. He also said that divorced Muslim women did not need government assistance because their families and community would take care of them. If the women lead life according to Sharia, they would not face any problem,” he said.

The AIMPLB has also decided to use social media to interact with community members and dispel doubts about Sharia.

“We will be setting up a cell to interact with people on the social media because the issue of triple talaq is now being used for political gains. Our group will deal with issues related to divorce, marriage, heirship rules, women’s rights and ‘halala’ and provide proper information to those who are being misled by others.

Talking to this correspondent, Maulana Yaseen Usmani,. a senior executive member of the board, said that Sharia was under attack on the social media and they will now use the same medium to explain and clarify issues.

The proposed committee is likely to have those who are individually active on social media and are also well versed with personal religious laws.

“Some members also feel that the AIMPLB should have its own TV channel ad newspaper but there is a lack of resources at the moment for these ideas,” he said.