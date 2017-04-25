The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017 | Last Update : 04:48 AM IST

India, All India

AIMPLB to move Supreme Court if govt talks of Sharia

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 25, 2017, 3:58 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2017, 3:53 am IST

The AIMPLB has also decided to use social media to interact with community members and dispel doubts about Sharia.

The Board has already constituted a team of lawyers that is studying the various aspects of triple talaq. (Photo: PTI)
 The Board has already constituted a team of lawyers that is studying the various aspects of triple talaq. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) warned the government against meddling with the Sharia law, saying that it would move the Supreme Court if there was any interference.

Talking to reporters in Kanpur, AIMPLB president Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadvi said that Muslims would not tolerate the interference of the government in their personal religious laws.

The Board has already constituted a team of lawyers that is studying the various aspects of triple talaq. “In Islam, marriage is a contract between the girl and the boy and if differences develop between the two, separation through talaq talaq is an option. The Holy Quran allows marriage after talaq and there are no curbs on this,” he explained.

The Maulana said that the AIMPLB had already issued a code of conduct on the triple talaq issue and had even called for a social boycott of those who violate the code of conduct. He also said that divorced Muslim women did not need government assistance because their families and community would take care of them. If the women lead life according to Sharia, they would not face any problem,” he said.

The AIMPLB has also decided to use social media to interact with community members and dispel doubts about Sharia.

“We will be setting up a cell to interact with people on the social media because the issue of triple talaq is now being used for political gains. Our group will deal with issues related to divorce, marriage, heirship rules, women’s rights and ‘halala’ and provide proper information to those who are being misled by others.

Talking to this correspondent, Maulana Yaseen Usmani,. a senior executive member of the board, said that Sharia was under attack on the social media and they will now use the same medium to explain and clarify issues.

The proposed committee is likely to have those who are individually active on social media and are also well versed with personal religious laws.

“Some members also feel that the AIMPLB should have its own TV channel ad newspaper but there is a lack of resources at the moment for these ideas,” he said.

Tags: aimplb, triple talaq, sharia law
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Sachin Tendulkar turns 44, wishes pour in from across the globe

2

Hey Alexa, tell my Mercedes to start

3

Xiaomi reveals its reason to ditch the headphone jack

4

Android Nougat update to hit Moto G4 Play in June

5

Inside pics: Sid-Alia, Saif-Kareena and Karan party hard in the burbs

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham