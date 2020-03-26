Thursday, Mar 26, 2020 | Last Update : 01:17 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi asks Varanasi people not to believe corona rumours

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 25, 2020, 11:05 pm IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2020, 11:18 pm IST

The Centre and state governments are taking measures against the corona virus with utmost sensitiveness

Prime Minister Modi interacts with citizens of Varanasi amid nationwide lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 Prime Minister Modi interacts with citizens of Varanasi amid nationwide lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: Asserting that social distancing and staying at home are the most effective measures against COVID-19 spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked people to differentiate between facts and rumours regarding coronavirus and maintained that both the Centre and states governments are taking measures against the virus with utmost sensitiveness, as he reiterated his appeal for social distancing and staying at home.

Addressing people of his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi through video conferencing, Mr Modi expressed regret that he could not be with the people at a time like this but assured that he was taking regular updates about his parliamentary constituency.  He also said the participating of people during the ‘Janata Curfew’ to promote social distancing last Sunday had left the world surprised and thanked everyone who expressed support for those involved in taking care of the corona patients.

Starting his interaction by offering condolences to the family members of those killed in terrorist attack in a gurudwara in Kabul in Afghanistan, Mr Modi also wished people on the auspicious occasion of the onset of Chaitra Navratri.

Recalling how the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and how Lord Krishna was the charioteer of Arjun from the winning side, Mr Modi said the 21 day lockdown will see India’s efforts against coronavirus showing positive results as 130 crore Indians are now charioteers.

Taking note of health professionals, those working in the healthcare sectors and aviation industry and first responders, who faced ill-treatment because of their proximity with infected people, Mr Modi said those in white coats are like God, who are helping others while keeping their life in danger.

He said he himself wrote to those involved in the Wuhan rescue operation and appreciated the all women airline crew that brought back Indians, at a time when restrictions were being imposed across the world. He also informed that as of now no vaccine against the virus has been made but scientists across the world and also in India are working in this regard.

“I appeal to all citizens that if you notice any incident where professionals such as doctors nurses are ill-treated then caution them and make them understand,” said PM Modi and added that states have been told to take action against anyone involved in such incidents.

Asking people not to heed to rumours regarding particular diet or a ritual or high temperature can contain the virus spread, Mr Modi said the virus does not discriminate against anyone whether rich or poor or any type of household or even those who exercise regularly, therefore, social distancing is one f the most effective ways to combat it.

The Prime Minister also asked people to take care of poor and needy families in the time of despair and asked people to care of atleast nine families for the next 21 days, which he said will be the biggest offering during the Navratri. He also asked people to take care of animals and birds.

“If I tell you that everything is all right then I will be betraying myself also…but I can assure you that the Centre and state governments are taking measures against the corona virus with utmost sensitiveness….the problems which you are facing are only for 21 days but no one can even guess the impact of this (COVID19) problem if not contained ,” said the PM as he reiterated his appeal of social distancing at staying at home.

Noting that there could be some lapses and mistakes somewhere, Mr Modi urged people not to keep highlighting them as it will do not good to the efforts against the virus.

“There can be many reasons to spread despair but life goes on through hope and trust,” said the PM asking people to encourage first responders, administration, hospitals, media and police who are working to combat the virus.

Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus lockdown, pm modi on corona, modi fights corona

Related Stories

Latest From India

file photo

Putin, Modi discuss global crisis caused by coronavirus

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (PTI)

Odisha’s corona warriors to get four months’ salary in advance

Customers stand within well-marked areas to maintain social distance as they wait outside a grocery on day one of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on March 25, 2020. (PTI)

First two corona+ patients in Maharashtra go home recovered

Representational Image. (PTI)

Chirag Paswan donates 1 crore from MPLADs for corona fight

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham