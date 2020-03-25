277 Iran evacuees taken to army quarantine facility in Jodhpur

This is the fourth batch of Indians to be evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran

Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran were subjected to preliminary screening at the Jodhpur airport and taken to an army quarantine facility on March 25, 2020.

New Delhi: Some 277 people evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran landed at the Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan this morning and were taken in to the quarantine facility set up there.

Preliminary screening of the evacuees was conducted at the airport and thereafter they were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility established within the Jodhpur Military Station.

The Army is working in coordination with the Rajasthan state medical authorities and the civil administration of Jodhpur.

The facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors who will monitor the health parameters of the evacuees.

This is the fourth batch of evacuees from Iran taken in to the Army's quarantine facility in Rajasthan.