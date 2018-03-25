The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 25, 2018 | Last Update : 12:53 PM IST

India, All India

Mann Ki Baat: PM thanks hard working citizens for inspiring through selfless service

ANI
Published : Mar 25, 2018, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2018, 12:39 pm IST

Prime Minister Modi lauded Ahmed Ali, a rickshaw-puller from Karimgunj district of Assam, who has established nine schools in his area.

Prime Minister praised one doctor, Ajit Mohan Chaudhary, from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, who has been treating patients for free for past one month. (Photo: ANI)
 Prime Minister praised one doctor, Ajit Mohan Chaudhary, from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, who has been treating patients for free for past one month. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the ordinary hard-working Indians for inspiring many through their selfless service and mentioned the names of some of such personalities in his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister praised one doctor, Ajit Mohan Chaudhary, from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, who has been treating patients for free for past one month.

Prime Minister Modi said, "When I heard the story of Kanpur based Dr. Ajit Mohan Choudhary, of how he visits the underprivileged on footpaths and offers free medicines to them, it gives one an opportunity to feel the sense of brotherhood that prevails in the country."

Prime Minister Modi also lauded Ahmed Ali, a rickshaw-puller from Karimgunj district of Assam, who has established nine schools in his area.

"When I read in letters sent by you that how a rickshaw puller from Assam's Karimganj, Ahmed Ali built nine schools for poor children, it gives me a glimpse into the nation's willpower," the Prime Minister said in his 42nd monthly radio address to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi also hailed a taxi driver, Mohammad Saidul Laskar, who had built an affordable hospital at Punri village nearly 40 kilometres from Kolkata, after Saidul's only sister Marufa Khatoon died a few years ago since they could not afford treatment in a hospital.

"13 years ago, Kolkata's cab driver Saidul Laskar lost his sister as she could not get the medical facility in time. He then decided to build a hospital so that no poor ever die due to an absence of medical facility. In this mission, Saidul sold jewellery from his home and collected money through donations. His customers also donated to him generously. After 12 years, Saidul built a 30-bed hospital in Punri village near Kolkata. This is the power of new India," he said.

Mentioning an example of women power, the Prime Minister said, "In Uttar Pradesh, when a woman builds 125 toilets after overcoming steep challenges, inspiring women to exercise their due rights, it gives us a glimpse of 'Matri-Shakti', the power of maternal love and caring."

Prime Minister said innumerable shining examples like these are the hallmark of our country.

Tags: narendra modi, mann ki baat, ajit mohan chaudhary, ahmed ali, matri shakti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New Facebook email scam on the rise

2

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

3

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

4

Find out why journal writing is good for you

5

Long-term antibiotic use harmful for women, study suggests

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham