SC to hear Article 35A, Mufti warns of fallout for 'hare-brained' decision

Article 35A empowers the J&K legislature to define the 'permanent residents' and their special rights and privileges.

Petitions question the validity of Article 35 A, which is often considered critical for peace, law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: DC)

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday is likely to hear petitions challenging the provision of Article 35A of the Constitution.

The much-debated Article 35A of the Constitution empowers the J&K legislature to define the state's 'permanent residents' and their special rights and privileges.

It was added to the Constitution through a presidential order of 1954.

The law prohibits non-permanent residents from a permanent settlement in the state, acquiring immovable property, government jobs, scholarships, and aid.

Some also argue that the Article is discriminatory against J&K women as it rules out their state subject rights if they married non-permanent residents.

Ahead of the hearing, former Jammu and Kashmir CM has warned the government of India before taking any decision on the controversial Article 35 A.

In a series of tweet, Mufti said that those calling for its removal shouldn't blame Kashmiris for the developments that will follow after such a hare-brained decision.

Valley rife with speculation about status of Article 35. Before taking a decision, GoI must consider-

1. J&K was the only Muslim majority state that chose a secular India over Pak during partition.

2. Article 370 is the constitutional connection between J&K & Indian Union. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 24, 2019