Provide copies of seized documents to Robert Vadra: Delhi Court to ED

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar said it will take up at 2 pm for Vadra's separate application.

On December 7 last year, the agency had carried out raids at Vadra's offices at Delhi. (File Photo)
New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate to provide Robert Vadra soft and hard copies of documents seized by it during raids conducted at his offices last year in a money laundering case. Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar said it will take up at 2 pm for Vadra's separate application seeking directions to the ED to stay interrogation until documents are given to him.

Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, had said in the application moved by him on Saturday that the ED has been interrogating him based on seized documents and, therefore, their copies should be provided to him.

On December 7 last year, the agency had carried out raids at Vadra's offices at Delhi. The court said Vadra will join investigation before the ED after it took up his plea for hearing. During the hearing, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, alleged that the agency wans to expedite the investigation as elections are approaching and they are losing their patience.

Vadra was facing probe in cases relating to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Vadra has appeared before the ED for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur. The court had on February 16 extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till March 2.

Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by him.

