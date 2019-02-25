Monday, Feb 25, 2019 | Last Update : 07:01 PM IST

‘Nation first or family first?’ PM Modi attacks Congress at war memorial launch

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 25, 2019, 6:04 pm IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2019, 6:27 pm IST

Modi said that contribution from all parts of society is necessary for the security of the nation.

It pays homage to over 26,000 soldiers who have sacrificed their lives since 1947. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 It pays homage to over 26,000 soldiers who have sacrificed their lives since 1947. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National War Memorial in Delhi on Monday and dedicated it to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking at a ceremony, PM Modi said, “We are continuously working towards making the Army self-reliant, the decisions which were thought to be impossible earlier have now been made possible. Due to the sacrifice of many soldiers, we are among the strongest army in the world.”

Modi said that contribution from all parts of society is necessary for the security of the nation.  

“The demand for a National War Memorial has been there for many decades, in the last decade there were one or two attempts but nothing concrete could happen, with the help of your blessing we started the process in 2014. At this historical place, I pay my tribute to the brave soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama and all those bravehearts who sacrifice themselves for protection of India,” PM Modi added.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi hinted, "From Bofors to Helicopter deal, all the investigations are pointing to one family, it says a lot, now these people are putting all the efforts to make sure that Rafale aircraft don't arrive in the country."

Asking people whether they wanted “India first or family first”, he said the armed forces and national security suffered due to criminal negligence before the BJP came to power.

Modi also targeted the past government stating that in 2009, forces demanded 1,86,000 bullet-proof jackets, but faced enemies without them. On the other hand, BJP-led Modi government in 4.5 years bought over 2,30,000 bullet-proof jackets.

The layout of the memorial located behind the India Gate canopy and across the National Stadium consists of four concentric circles, radially outwards, namely, the ‘Amar Chakra’ or Circle of Immortality, ‘Veerta Chakra or Circle of Bravery, ‘Tyag Chakra’ or Circle of Sacrifice and ‘Rakshak Chakra’ or Circle of Protection.

It pays homage to over 26,000 soldiers who have sacrificed their lives since 1947. It was promised by the National Democratic Alliance in its 2014 election manifesto.

