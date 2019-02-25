Monday, Feb 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:25 PM IST

India, All India

Holy dip in Kumbh by PM will not wash away sins of reneging poll promises: Mayawati

ANI
Published : Feb 25, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2019, 4:10 pm IST

Mayawati underlined that the scheme may be useful for labourers but would not benefit farmers.

Mayawati also took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi's holy dip at the 'Sangam.' (Photo: File)
 Mayawati also took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi's holy dip at the 'Sangam.' (Photo: File)

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday predicted Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) will be a "failure".

She underlined that the scheme may be useful for labourers but would not benefit farmers.

"Modi government should differentiate between farmers and landless labourers, His Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme of Rs 500 per month may be useful for labourers but not helpful for farmers who want remunerative price of their produce which BJP government has failed to ensure. This is a failure," she said.

PM-KISAN scheme, announced in the interim Budget, will provide Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to two hectares.

The amount will be given in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

The amount will be transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefits Transfer. DBT will ensure transparency in the entire process and will save time for the farmers.

Mayawati also took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi's holy dip at the 'Sangam' and said, "Will a ‘SHAHI’ dip in Sangam by PM Modi be able to wash sins of reneging poll promises, treachery and other state wrongs? Not possible for people to forgive BJP easily for making their life miserable through deeds of Notebandi (demonetisation), GST, Vengeance, Casteism, Communal and Authoritarian rule."

Tags: narendra modi, mayawati, kumbh, pm-kisan scheme
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

This is the second major hooch tragedy in the country within a fortnight. (Photo: File)

22 arrested in Assam hooch tragedy; death toll rises to 157; Cong demands CBI inquiry

The Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation instituted the National Water Awards to emphasise on the importance of water resource management in India. (Photo: File)

Gadkari blames inadequate management; says no water shortage in India

In an apparent reference to Modi allegedly shooting a

PM Modi rubbing salt into wounds of sufferers by shooting PR films: Yechury

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday called businessman Robert Vadra a 'Joker'. (Photo: File)

Entry of joker obvious in Rahul-Priyanka led circus: Naqvi on Vadra

MOST POPULAR

1

22-year-old student leader shot 8 times, killed in front of hostel in Varanasi

2

IT e-returns witnesses rapid growth than the taxpayer base

3

ZAAP Aqua Pro review: A rugged party starter

4

Hijacker had issues with wife, wanted to talk to PM Sheikh Hasina: Officials

5

Forget Vivo, Gully Boy Ranveer Singh puts Xiaomi in his pocket

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham