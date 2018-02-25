The Asian Age | News

School didn’t pay heed: Varanasi teen kills self after being molested by senior

Published : Feb 25, 2018, 10:48 am IST
The police said that the victim killed herself by consuming poison.

Varanasi: A class 7 student of Pura village in Varanasi committed suicide on Saturday after being allegedly molested by her senior.

The girl, before killing herself, had alleged that a senior of her school used to molest her.

The accused, a resident of Mirzapur, is a class XI student.

The police has sent the body for the post-mortem and launched an investigation to nab the accused.

The victim’s father alleged that they had earlier complained about the boy’s behaviour to the school authority which wasn’t paid heed to it.

