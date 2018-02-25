PM mourns 'untimely demise' of veteran actor Sridevi

Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, an actress herself, also grieved the veteran actress's death on twitter.

'She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace,' Modi tweeted. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the death of veteran bollywood actress Sridevi on Twitter.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018

According to the family sources, the actor, wife of producer Boney Kapoor, reportedly died due to cardiac arrest late in the night in Dubai, where she had gone, along with her family, to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, an actress herself, also grieved the veteran actress's death on twitter.

"Sridevi - a powerhouse of acting , a long journey embellished with success comes to a sudden end. My condolences to her loved ones and fans," she said.

Sridevi - a powerhouse of acting , a long journey embellished with success comes to a sudden end. My condolences to her loved ones and fans. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 25, 2018

The actor is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters Janhvi and Khushi.