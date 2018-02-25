The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Feb 25, 2018

India, All India

PM mourns 'untimely demise' of veteran actor Sridevi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 25, 2018, 8:14 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2018, 11:35 am IST

'She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace,' Modi tweeted. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the death of veteran bollywood actress Sridevi on Twitter.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

According to the family sources, the actor, wife of producer Boney Kapoor, reportedly died due to cardiac arrest late in the night in Dubai, where she had gone, along with her family, to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, an actress herself,  also grieved the veteran actress's death on twitter.

"Sridevi - a powerhouse of acting , a long journey embellished with success comes to a sudden end. My condolences to her loved ones and fans," she said.

The actor is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters Janhvi and Khushi. 

Tags: sridevi, cardiac arrest, narendra modi, smriti irani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

