India, China agree to bridge gaps in bilateral ties

New Delhi: Months after Doklam stand-off, India and China on Saturday “noted the need to build on the convergences” between them and “address differences on the basis of mutual respect and sensitivity to each other’s concerns, interests and aspirations”.

Newly-appointed foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale — who was also the former Indian envoy to China and an expert on China — visited Beijing in a two-day visit that started Friday and held talks with Chinese vice-foreign minister Kong Xuanyou. The two sides agreed to “expedite various dialogue mechanisms”. It may be recalled that Mr Gokhale himself had played a key role in the resolution of the Doklam stand-off last year.

“Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale visited Beijing from February 23-24, 2018 for diplomatic consultations with senior Chinese officials. He held talks with the Chinese vice-foreign minister Kong Xuanyou and met foreign minister Wang Yi,” the MEA said in a statement.

“Both sides agreed upon the need to expedite various dialogue mechanisms in order to promote multifaceted cooperation across diverse fields of India-China engagement,” the MEA added.

Mr Wang said that the two sides should enhance strategic mutual trust and accelerate common development in line with the political consensus of the leaders of the two countries, according to the statement.

“We hope that the Indian side will handle sensitive issues prudently and work with China to promote the sound development of China-India relations,” Mr Wang said, apparently referring to a host of sensitive issues between India and China, including the current political crisis in the Maldives.