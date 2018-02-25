The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 25, 2018 | Last Update : 12:59 PM IST

India, All India

‘Frustrated’ mother dumps newborn girl in garbage killing her, arrested

PTI
Published : Feb 25, 2018, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2018, 11:17 am IST

Accused Neha, a resident of East Vinodpur, was arrested after her infant daughter died at the GTB hospital on Saturday.

The incident was reported on Friday and a case of kidnapping was filed. During the search for the baby, suspicion fell on Neha as a witness came forward who saw the woman throw something in the garbage dump, the officer said. (Representational Image)
 The incident was reported on Friday and a case of kidnapping was filed. During the search for the baby, suspicion fell on Neha as a witness came forward who saw the woman throw something in the garbage dump, the officer said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A young married woman was arrested for allegedly throwing her 25-day-old daughter in a garbage dump in east Delhi.

Accused Neha, a resident of East Vinodpur, was arrested after her infant daughter died at the GTB hospital on Saturday, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

"The woman admitted throwing the infant in a garbage dump saying she did so due to anger and frustration over looking after the baby girl," he said.

The incident was reported on Friday and a case of kidnapping was filed. During the search for the baby, suspicion fell on Neha as a witness came forward who saw the woman throw something in the garbage dump, the officer said.

During questioning, the accused revealed the location she had dumped the infant, he added.

A police team found the infant alive and rushed her to the LBS hospital. She had sustained fractures in her skull, the officer said.

The baby was later shifted to the GTB hospital, where she died on Saturday, he added.

Tags: gtb hospital, garbage dump, lbs hospital
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sridevi's death puts spotlight on rise of heart attack cases in women

2

MP: Drunk man survives after biting, killing venomous snake

3

Bihar: Woman BDO asks Hindu couples to take 8 ‘pheras’

4

Pune man builds toilets out of thermocol , can be made in 2 hrs with cement coating

5

Android P update: Rumour roundup

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died of heart attack in Dubai on Sunday. (Picture: Twitter/@SrideviBKapoor)

RIP Sridevi (1963-2018): The first woman superstar of Indian cinema

Bollywood star Ranver Singh was present at The Premier League, Rani Mukerji was promoting her film 'Hichki' on the show, Ishaan-Jhanvi were seen chilling together and see exclusive pictures of other Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Ranveer at event, Rani promotes Hichki and Ishaan-Jhanvi clicked

With their film releasing on Friday, the teams of ‘Welcome to New York’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ held screenings for the industry at separate events in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Kartik, Rakul, Urvashi, others watch Welcome to New York, SKTKS

The team of ‘Baaghi 2’ launched the trailer of the action film in a grand manner in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baaghi 2: Tiger, Disha's chopper landing, eyes for each other do the talking

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham