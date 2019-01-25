Friday, Jan 25, 2019 | Last Update : 07:21 PM IST

India, All India

CJI Ranjan Gogoi reconstitutes new Ayodhya bench, case to be heard on Jan 29

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 25, 2019, 6:52 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2019, 7:12 pm IST

Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Abdul Nazeer have been added to the bench.

The 5-judge bench will constitute the Chief Justice, Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: File)
  The 5-judge bench will constitute the Chief Justice, Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday has reconstituted Ayodhya bench.

Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Abdul Nazeer have been added to the bench. The 5-judge bench will constitute the Chief Justice, Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud.

The case will be heard on January 29.

The bench led by Chief Justice will on Tuesday decide on a schedule and the frequency of hearings in the case. 

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case pending before the Supreme Court was expected to be heard in October, but the court pushed its hearing to January.

On January 4, the CJI said that a new bench would be constituted to hear the case. On January 10, Justice UU Lalit, one of the five judges of the Supreme Court constitution bench hearing the Ayodhya case, offered to opt out after a lawyer pointed out that he had represented one of the parties nearly two decades ago.

Tags: chief justice of india (cji), ranjan gogoi, ayodhya dispute

Latest From India

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi who is co-accused in the fraud is also the co-owner of the property. (Photo: File)

Nirav Modi's illegal bungalow worth Rs 100 crore in Alibaug to be demolished

Sharma also said the

Govt acting out of vendetta: Cong on CBI raid at Hooda residence

'I do not wish to make a political comment. I wish to say it with all respect that the same machine has shown the victory of my party (BJP) and also the defeat of my party. The same machine has shown regional players getting success time and time again,' Prasad said. (Photo: File)

Ravi Shankar Prasad backs use of EVMs, says need to trust EC

Rahul Gandhi said he feels like giving PM Modi a hug when he abuses him. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Abuses from BJP, RSS is the biggest gift for me,' says Rahul Gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

2

Baramulla declared first terrorist free district in J&K

3

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

4

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

5

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham