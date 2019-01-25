Andhra: Class 2 girl raped by headmaster, got 4 stitches to stop bleeding

The incident took place on Tuesday when the headmaster of a government school allegedly took the girl to an empty room and raped her.

The 8-year-old is said to have gone home crying, with injuries and blood on her clothes. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old school headmaster in Andhra Pradesh was arrested after he allegedly raped a class2 student in his school earlier this week.

The 8-year-old is said to have gone home crying, with injuries and blood on her clothes. She complained of the pain and narrated her ordeal to her mother. Later, mother took her to the hospital where doctors informed the family that the girl was sexually assaulted.

The girl reportedly had to get four stitches to stop bleeding.

However, parents did not report the incident fearing the repercussions for the child and the family.

Social activists, who got to know about the incident, convinced the family to file complaint on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh's Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivas took note of the incident and ordered the school commissioner to suspend the headmaster and investigate the incident.