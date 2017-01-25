The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 | Last Update : 03:52 AM IST

India, All India

PM Narendra Modi receives UAE Crown Prince at airport

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 25, 2017, 2:29 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2017, 3:02 am IST

Special gesture for R-Day guest as 2 countries prepare to ink 16 agreements.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, receives Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport in New Delh. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening received at the airport Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The visiting Arab dignitary, who will be the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day parade, is also the deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces and is on a three-day visit. He will hold comprehensive talks with PM Modi on Wednesday.

The two sides are expected to sign nearly 16 pacts on Wednesday, including a Strategic Cooperation Agreement.

“Welcome to India, H.H. Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We are honoured to host you & delighted that you will join our Republic Day celebrations. India & UAE share strong bonds of friendship & extensive cooperation. Looking forward to building on this & further cementing ties,” PM Modi tweeted after receiving the UAE leader. The two leaders will first meet for one-on-one talks at PM’s residence before holding delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Wednesday. Apart from providing boost to trade and investments ties, enhancement of cooperation in strategic areas of energy, defence and security will dominate the talks.

A Strategic Cooperation Agreement, along with over a dozen pacts, including one pertaining to $75 billion investment fund committed by the UAE, are expected be signed on Wednesday. New Delhi is also eyeing the UAE as a defence market for Indian armaments, including armoured personnel carriers, with the two countries looking at joint production of military aircraft.

Tags: narendra modi, sheikh mohamed bin zayed al nahyan, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

