Note ban led to temporary economic slowdown, but will improve transparency: Prez

New Delhi: Addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday said that the Indian economy has continued to grow at a fast pace despite the grim situation in global markets.

“On the eve of the sixty-eighth Republic Day of our nation, I extend warm greetings to all of you in India and abroad.

“We are today the fastest growing amongst the major economies of the world,” Pranab said.

Mukherjee also said that Indian democracy has been an ‘oasis of stability’ in a region troubled by unrest.

Pitching for cashless transactions, the President said that as more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve the transparency of the economy.