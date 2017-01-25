The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST

India, All India

Kashmir avalanches kill 4, Army officer missing

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2017, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2017, 2:19 pm IST

A police official said rescue teams are making efforts to trace the officer of the rank of Major.

Four members of a family died on Wednesday as an avalanche buried their house in Gurez sector near the Line of Control in Kashmir. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Four members of a family died on Wednesday as an avalanche buried their house in Gurez sector near the Line of Control in Kashmir. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Srinagar: Four members of a family died on Wednesday as an avalanche buried their house in Gurez sector near the Line of Control in Kashmir while an army officer has been reported missing following an avalanche near his camp in Sonamarg area in Ganderbal district.

A police official said rescue teams are making efforts to trace the officer of the rank of Major.

In a separate incident, an avalanche struck at Badoogam village in Tulail area of Gurez in the wee hours and buried the house of Mehraj-ud-Din Lone, a police official said.

He said the house collapsed under the debris of the avalanche resulting in death of 55-year-old Lone, his wife Azizi (50), 22-year-old son Irfan and daughter Gulshan (19).

Lone's another son, Reyaz Ahmad, was rescued by the authorities and admitted to a hospital, the official said.

The authorities in Kashmir have issued avalanche warning for higher reaches of the Valley following fresh snowfall on Tuesday and advised people to stay away from the mountains and foothills.

Tags: line of control, avalanche, natural disaster, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Sindhu, Sakshi and Dhoni in line for Padma honours

2

Republic Day: 777 personnel to be awarded police medals, 100 for gallantry

3

High praise for Kohli from Wasim, Saqlain and Shoaib

4

How to get Android Nougat 7.0 for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

5

'Kiss hormone' may hold key to curing sex problems

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham