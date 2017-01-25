The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 | Last Update : 03:52 AM IST

India, All India

Andhra Pradesh youth to take up SCS movement like jallikattu

THE ASIAN AGE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published : Jan 25, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2017, 2:07 am IST

The organisers asked the participants to keep away from any political parties and not to carry any party flag.

The printed flyers bearing a fist, sought police support for the silent protest. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The printed flyers bearing a fist, sought police support for the silent protest. (Photo: PTI/File)

Visakhapatnam: A silent movement is taking shape in this region, demanding Special Category Status to AP.

Probably taking a cue from Tamil youths’ Marina beach protest demanding jallikattu, a campaign had begun on social media platforms like WatsApp, Twitter with hashtag #APDemads-SpecialStatus, #APELFRESPECTMOVEMENT asking youngsters to assemble at RK Beach on January 26, Republic day for a silent protest at 9 am.

Actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said in a statement while hailing the Tamil movement for jallikattu, that people of AP should take inspiration from Tamils’ spirit and fight for special category status.

The printed flyers bearing a fist, sought police support for the silent protest. While it’s not known who started the campaign or who the organisers of the protest are, the “forward” is going viral. It is learnt that a group of youngsters who are active on social media,  chanced upon their common opinions about the special category status and started a  Whatsapp group and planned  the event.

The organisers asked the participants to keep away from any political parties and not to carry any party flag. They asked them to attend the event in black shirts, carrying a black flag. They cautioned: ‘no fan wars and no party wars’. They also asked the participants to maintain peace and not to damage government properties.

Tags: jallikattu, special category status, pawan kalyan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

MOST POPULAR

1

High praise for Kohli from Wasim, Saqlain and Shoaib

2

How to get Android Nougat 7.0 for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

3

'Kiss hormone' may hold key to curing sex problems

4

Getting threat calls? Make sure you record them as evidence

5

'Stop Molesting, be a man': Curious posters inside trains leave Delhi Metro clueless

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham