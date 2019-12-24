Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019 | Last Update : 03:44 AM IST

Video on ‘air row’ involving Pragya surfaces

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Dec 24, 2019, 2:27 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2019, 2:27 am IST

You’d feel ashamed of your action, a passenger tells BJP MP.

 Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal: Two days after BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur embroiled herself in argument over the allocation of seat to her in a Delhi-Bhopal flight, a video showing a co-passenger pulling her up for causing inconvenience to her co-flyers surfaced on Monday, landing her party in further embarrassment.

The purported video showed the passenger reminding her of her responsibility towards other passengers as an elected representative, and told her “you should feel ashamed of (your action)”.

However, Ms Thakur was seen making her point calmly before being silenced by the reprimand of the passenger.

The Bhopal BJP MP had on Sunday accused the SpiceJet staff of ill-treating her during her travel from Delhi to Bhopal on December 21 over an issue with the seat allocated to her in the flight.

This prompted the SpiceJet to issue a clarification, saying, “She (Ms Thakur) had pre-booked seat 1A and had come to the airport in her own wheelchair….

“On the aircraft, the first row is emergency row seat and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs.

“As the Hon'ble Ms Thakur had come with her own wheelchair and had not booked through the airline, the staff wasn't aware of the fact that she was a wheelchair passenger.

“She was requested by a crew to shift to 2 A/B  (non-emergency row) due to safety reasons but she refused. As the flight was getting delayed other passengers were becoming restless and requested Hon'ble Ms Thakur to change her seat but she refused.

“Other passengers also requested the airline staff to offload Hon'ble Ms Thakur as she refused to change her seat.”

Finally she agreed to change her seat.

