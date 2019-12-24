Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019 | Last Update : 01:53 PM IST

India, All India

Six office bearers of Lekhpal Sangh terminated under ESMA

PTI
Published : Dec 24, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2019, 1:30 pm IST

ESMA was enforced on December 13 for six months and the act bars strike by government employees.

Before this, ten land revenue record keepers (Lekhpals) were suspended for abstaining from duty. (Photo: Representational)
 Before this, ten land revenue record keepers (Lekhpals) were suspended for abstaining from duty. (Photo: Representational)

Ghaziabad: Six office bearers of Lekhpal Sangh were dismissed from service under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in Uttar Pradesh, official said.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that the action was been taken because they were involved in a strike due to which government work was being hampered.

They were issued notice over it, but they did not stop abstaining from work, he said.

Before this, ten land revenue record keepers (Lekhpals) were suspended for abstaining from duty.

ESMA was enforced on December 13 for six months and the act bars strike by government employees, the district magistrate said.

Tags: esma
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

A tempo collided head-on with a tanker near Malhai village, killing four people, including the tempo driver, on the spot and injuring two others. (Photo: Representational)

Seven killed, three injured in two separate accidents

The man opened a fake account on Facebook and posted objectionable photographs of the woman on it. (Photo: Representational)

Woman commits suicide as her ex-boyfriend posts objectionable pictures on Facebook

Last week, students across the world expressed concern over the use of police force during these protests. (Photo: ANI)

Section 144 imposed as protest begins at Delhi's Mandi House amid tight security

NCP workers want Ajit to become Maharashtra Dy CM: Nawab Malik

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham