‘Dozens of countries keen to buy BrahMos’

New Delhi: Top Russian diplomats on Monday said “dozens of countries”, including the Philippines have expressed interest in acquiring the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile — developed jointly by both India and Russia — but that there are several “considerations” involved before granting permission for the sale including “political and economic” factors.

In response to a question about reported interest by the Philippines to acquire the290 km-range missile at an interaction with reporters at the Russian Embassy, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Roman Babushkin said, “Not only Philippines but dozens of countries are interested”.

He added that there are many factors like “political, economic and technical” to be taken into account first before the green signal for sale is given and that “no decision has been taken” on sale to any third country.

Mr Babushkin also said Russia has independent strategic ties with both India and China and that the two relationships are independent of each other. But the Russian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Babushkin clarified, “There is no military alliance with China. We (Russia) don't plan to create one.”