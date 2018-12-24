'Will only vote for Ram Temple': Rajnath Singh interrupted during speech

'Jo Mandir Banwayega, vote ussi ko jayega (We will vote for party which constructs Ram Temple),' audience chanted disrupting Singh's speech.

Lucknow: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday found himself in an uncomfortable situation after slogans demanding the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya were raised in the middle of his speech in Lucknow.

"Jo Mandir Banwayega, vote ussi ko jayega (We will vote for the party, which constructs the Ram Temple)," the audience chanted disrupting Singh's speech.

Meanwhile, the organisers requested the audience to maintain calm and listen to Singh.

Singh then told the audience that he would only speak if they maintained silence.