The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 24, 2018 | Last Update : 04:50 PM IST

India, All India

Will strip cops of uniforms after coming to power: WB BJP chief

ANI
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 4:20 pm IST

'Policemen are registering false cases against BJP workers. A day will definitely come when we will strip you of your uniforms,' Ghosh said.

Ghosh also accused the police of lodging 'fake' cases against his party workers. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Ghosh also accused the police of lodging 'fake' cases against his party workers. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Birbhum: The cops in West Bengal will be "stripped of their uniforms" one day as they are not "worth wearing" the khakhi, BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh has said.

"The policemen are registering false cases against my party workers. A day will definitely come when we will strip you of your (police) uniforms. Police aren't worth wearing the uniform," said Ghosh, while addressing a public meeting on Saturday in Birbhum district.

Ghosh also accused the police of lodging "fake" cases against his party workers. "Above all, you are insulting us. We are keeping a record of everything. We will also identify those officers who had slapped false cases against us after coming to power. They will have to pay us back from their own pockets," he said

BJP's Kharagpur MLA also stated that the portrayal of Jharkhand is quite negative all across and claimed that all those involved in the criminal incidents belonged to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

"There is a general perception that people from Jharkhand are coming to West Bengal and making bombs. Can't the police catch them? All those involved in these incidents are from the TMC," alleged Ghosh.

Tags: west bengal, dilip ghosh, bjp, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

2

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

3

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

4

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

5

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham