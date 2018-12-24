The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 24, 2018 | Last Update : 01:19 PM IST

India, All India

BJP to form WhatsApp groups, link members with national leadership

PTI
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 1:00 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 1:00 pm IST

The booth in-charges were told to study causes of BJP's defeat in previous years and ensure contact with all the voters in their booth.

BJP president Amit Shah addresses party booth in-charges in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)
 BJP president Amit Shah addresses party booth in-charges in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to form a chain of WhatsApp groups, linking party workers with its national leadership in to strengthen communication channels between them ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal said "a chain of WhatsApp groups linking Panna Pramukh up to national level leaders will be set up by January next year."

"Panna Pramukh" are booth level BJP workers who are responsible for keeping in touch with voters named in one page (panna) of an electoral roll in a constituency.

During the first conclave of BJP's booth in-charges in Delhi, in which senior party leaders including party president Amit Shah were present, Lal advised booth workers to meet at least 10 families every week who do not support BJP and persuade them to vote for the party in 2019 polls.

"If you meet 10 such families, till the next Lok Sabha elections party will reach up to around 25 lakh such new families in Delhi," he said.

He also advised them to prepare a list of "influential" people residing in the area of their booths and also hold gatherings to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme "Mann Ki Baat".

The booth in-charges were also told to study causes of BJP's defeat in previous years and ensure contact with all the voters in their booth.

The party leaders also mounted attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Lal asked them not to get influenced by "lies" of the AAP and the Congress and raise the slogan: "Congress Desh Lootati Hai, Rahul Jhooth Bolte Hain (Congress loots the country, Rahul lies)".

Union minister Vijay Goel said "slackness" cannot be afforded because the BJP is pitted against the AAP and Congress which are involved in "lies and treachery".

He attacked Kejriwal over the air pollution problem in New Delhi, saying: "Earlier he used to cough, now the whole city coughs because AAP rules in Delhi."

Union minister Harsh Vardhan representing Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat said: "Delhi people now know the reality of the AAP and Congress and will give them a befitting reply even if they form an alliance for 2019."

He also accused Kejriwal's government of denying benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme to Delhi people.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the party workers will retain all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the second term.

The party leaders also asked the workers to "expose" failures of Kejriwal government by holding discussions on its "vision document" and posting pictures like overcrowded buses, filth at Mohalla clinics, road potholes on social media platforms.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp whatsapp groups, bjp president amit shah, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

2

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

3

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

4

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

5

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham