The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 24, 2018 | Last Update : 08:12 PM IST

India, All India

Bihar JD(U) MLA quits over administration’s ‘high-handedness’ against locals

PTI
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 6:46 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 6:46 pm IST

Shyam Bahadur Singh, however, made it clear that he has no intention to join any other party.

Incidentally, Singh has been involved in a number of incidents in the past which have left his party red-faced. (Photo: vidhansabha.bihar.nic.in)
 Incidentally, Singh has been involved in a number of incidents in the past which have left his party red-faced. (Photo: vidhansabha.bihar.nic.in)

Patna: An MLA of the ruling JD(U) in Bihar on Monday claimed that he has resigned from the party in protest against alleged high-handedness of the administration which has lodged cases against people of his constituency for staging a protest against land-grabbers.

Shyam Bahadur Singh, who represents Barharia in Siwan district, appeared before a number of local news channels claiming that he visited the residence of state JD (U) president Vashishth Narayan Singh and as the latter was not at home, he left his resignation letter at the place.

The state party president said he has not yet seen the resignation letter but added the MLAs concern will be taken note of and suitable action taken.

The MLA said "there is a moribund sugar mill in my constituency. The land on which it is situated was being encroached upon by mafia elements. When locals protested the administration lodged cases against nearly 200 of them. Our party is in power. How can I show my face to the people of my constituency in such a situation"?

He, however, made it clear that he has no intention to join any other party. “I have full faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads our party. My resignation notwithstanding, my loyalties will remain with the JD (U)," he said.

Incidentally, Singh has been involved in a number of incidents in the past which have left his party red-faced. He faced public censure after a video went viral wherein he was seen gyrating alongside bar dancers. Also, many eyebrows were raised when he once reached the state assembly riding an elephant.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra took potshots at the ruling party saying "you can imagine the state of affairs in Bihar and make out how genuine the claims of good governance are when a member of the ruling party is so demoralised."

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav also reacted to the development saying "we have always been saying that Nitish Kumar has lost control over the bureaucracy. Now his own MLA is confirming the same"

Tags: vashishth narayan singh, shyam bahadur singh
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

2

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

3

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

4

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

5

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham