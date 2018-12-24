The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Ashok Gehlot government to be expanded today, 23 new ministers to be sworn-in

ANI
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 11:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 11:09 am IST

On December 17, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively.

In the recently-concluded Assembly election in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi led-Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state. (Photo: PTI | File)
 In the recently-concluded Assembly election in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi led-Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state. (Photo: PTI | File)

Jaipur: The swearing-in ceremony of 13 cabinet ministers and 10 state ministers of the newly-formed Rajasthan government will be held on Monday at Raj Bhavan here.

BD Kalla, Shanti Kumar Dhariwaal, Prasadilal Meena, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwaal, Lal Chand Katariya, Raghu Sharma, Pramod Jani Bhaya, Vishvendra Singh, Harish Choudhry, Rameshchand Meena, Udaylal Aanjana, Pratap Singh Khaachriyawas and Saleh Mohommad will be sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Govind Singh Dotasra, Mamata Bhupesh, Arjun Bamaniya, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Vishnoi, Ashok Chandna, Tikaram Juli, Bhajanlal Jatav, Rajendra Singh Yadav and Subhash Garg will take oath as state ministers.

On December 17, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively. Their swearing-in ceremony was attended by many senior Congress leaders including party president Rahul Gandhi.

In the recently-concluded Assembly election in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi led-Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state.

Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats, but election on one seat was put off due to the demise of one of the candidates.

