PMO seeks impact report on Mann Ki Baat 50 anniv

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Nov 24, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2018, 1:04 am IST

The assessment will establish the impact of direct heart-to-heart address by the PM in his inimitable style on issues concerning every citizen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address the 50th instalment of Mann Ki Baat on November 25, the PMO has sought to assess the impact of issues raised by him by asking various ministries to compile data regarding their success after being aired on the airwaves.

Sources stated that an impact assessment report has been sought from the ministries and departments regarding performance of schemes and programmes after they have been taken up for discussion by the Prime Minister in his monthly radio address to the nation.

It is understood that through the impact assessment of beneficiaries under programmes like Ujjwala Yojna, Jan Dhan Yojna, DDU Rural Electrification programme, Swachchh Bharat Abhiyaan and others, the PMO is aiming to establish how they have seen a boost after their discussion in the monthly broadcast. Sources stated that several issues like promotion of Indian fabric khadi, Make In India, promotion of yoga and Indian artefacts would also be appraised and their impact on the country’s economy would also be brought out.

The assessment will establish the impact of direct heart-to-heart address by the PM in his inimitable style on issues concerning every citizen. For example, it could assess as to how sales of khadi improved after it was promoted by the Prime Minister or the increase in number of LPG users after its benefits were talked about by Mr Modi.   

The Mann Ki show made its debut on October 3, 2014, just a few months after the Narendra Modi government came to power, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

