BJP organising Ram temple movement to divert attention from failures: Mayawati

ANI
Published : Nov 24, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Mayawati's statement comes ahead of mass gatherings organised by Shiv Sena, VHP and some Hindu groups in Ayodhya over the weekend.

Mayawati is of the view that the BJP should solve the Ayodhya land dispute only through the legal route and the Supreme Court. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party by saying that its leaders are orchestrating the present action on Ram Temple in Ayodhya through its allies (Shiv Sena) and affiliates (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) in order to divert people's attention from failure in governance ahead of the Assembly and general elections.

She added that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are well aware of the fact that they are losing elections in States and Centre which is why they are resorting to Mandir issue through 'proxies and allies like Shiv Sena, RSS and VHP' as a strategy.

"Out of the promises that the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made to the people of this country during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, I personally feel not even 50 per cent of that have been fulfilled. In fact, 50 per cent is also too much to say. Both BJP and Prime Minister Modi are fully well aware of this. They are also aware of the fact that they will not come back to power in the five states, where elections are currently being held. They are forcefully making Ram Temple a burning issue. If their mindset was correct, then they could have done its few years back also. This their political plan," Mayawati said.

Mayawati's statement comes ahead of mass gatherings organised by Shiv Sena, VHP and some Hindu groups in Ayodhya over the weekend. While the VHP is terming its gathering as Dharm Sansad, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is going to participate in an aarti at the Saryu River, offer prayers at Ram Janambhoomi.

Thackeray is also carrying soil from Shiveri Fort in Pune, the birth place of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, that he will hand over to the priest of Ram Janambhoomi.

"In context with the Assembly elections in five states, I have done rallies in two states --Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh -- to support my party candidates. After conducting rallies in both these states I have learnt that Bharatiya Janata Party does not stand any chance to come back to power in both these states," Mayawati told ANI here on Saturday.

"This party (BJP) will also not come back in power in Centre too due to its failures. The BJP, RSS and their alliances, especially Shiv Sena, are very well aware of this fact. This is the reason why this party as part of its well-designed conspiracy is trying to hide its failures by claiming that Ram Temple will be constructed in Ayodhya by putting in front saints, RSS and Shiv Sena," she added.

Mayawati is of the view that the BJP should solve the Ayodhya land dispute only through the legal route and the Supreme Court.

A mass gathering has been organised in Ayodhya to build pressure on the Central Government for the construction of Ram Temple at the site of the razed Babri mosque. The mega show will coincide with a two-day visit of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to Ayodhya.

This comes after the Supreme Court on October 29 adjourned the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit till January 2019 to fix the next hearing date in the matter, challenging the Allahabad High Court ruling of 2010. The Allahabad High Court in its 2010 verdict had suggested a division of the disputed land in Ayodhya -- one for each of the parties the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Waqf Board and Ram Lalla.

Babri Masjid, known to have been constructed by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was allegedly demolished by right wing groups on December 6, 1992, who claimed that the mosque was built after demolishing the Ram Temple to the ground.

